ECB Announces 19-member Squad For Pakistan IT20 Tour

Muhammad Rameez Published September 02, 2022 | 07:09 PM

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Friday announced a 19-member squad for the seven-match IT20 tour of Pakistan which starts from 20th Septmeber at National Stadium, Karachi

The English team will reach Pakistan on September 14 for a tour for the first time since 2005.

The England Men's squad includes five uncapped players Jordan Cox, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Olly Stone and Luke Wood while four-members of the ICC T20 World Cup, Australia bound squad members including Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Jonathan Bairstow and Liam Livingstone will not tour Pakistan.

As per the ECB, England Captain Jos Buttler, who is recovering from a calf injury, will not arrive with the squad in Pakistan but join in the latter stages of the seven-match IT20 tour which means he is most likely to play in the Lahore IT20s. Moeen Ali will lead the side in Buttler's absence.

Fast bowler Chris Jordan and Liam Livingstone who are suffering form minor finger and ankle injuries will continue their rehab at home soil and remain on track to be fit for the global event in Australia.

Test captain Ben Stokes and wicket-keeper batter Jonathan Bairstow will not tour Pakistan.

Following is the England Men's IT20 squad: Jos Buttler (Captain) Moeen Ali (Vice-Captain) Harry Brook Jordan Cox Sam Curran Ben Duckett Liam Dawson Richard Gleeson Tom Helm Will Jacks Dawid Malan Adil Rashid Phil Salt Olly Stone Reece Topley David Willey Chris Woakes Luke Wood Mark Wood England Men's IT20 Tour of Pakistan: 1st IT20: Pakistan v England, 20 September, National Stadium, Karachi 2nd IT20: Pakistan v England, 22 September, National Stadium, Karachi 3rd IT20: Pakistan v England, 23 September, National Stadium, Karachi 4th IT20: Pakistan v England, 25 September, National Stadium, Karachi 5th IT20: Pakistan v England, 28 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore6th IT20: Pakistan v England, 30 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore7th IT20: Pakistan v England, 2 October, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

