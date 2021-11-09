ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison arrives in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

Tom Harrison will meet PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to repair ties in the wake of last month’s pull out of T20 tour.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2021) England Cricket board Chief Executive Tom Harrison arrived in Lahore to meet his Pakistani counterpart Ramiz Raja.

He is meeting the PCB Chairman in a bid to repair ties in the wake of last month’s cancelled T20 tour.

The decision of England authorities of pulling out of the two-match tour at short notice a few weeks ago caused panic to the PCB officials and left the cricket fans disappointed.

Harrison is now visiting Pakistan to assure Ramiz raja that England would remain committed to their test tour of the country at the end of 2022. England did not tour Pakistan since late 2005.

The ECB Chief Executive will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan who is also patron-in-chief of the PCB.

Ramiz Raja had expressed serious concerns over cancellation of England tour and he had called it cricket’s western bloc, saying that the PCB would be making contingency plans to protect their home itinerary in the event of another England pull-out next year.

He said, “I am severely disappointed in England's withdrawal but it was expected because this western bloc gets united unfortunately and tries to back each other,”.

“This is a lesson for us because we go out of our way to accommodate and pamper these sides when they visit. From now on we will only go as far as is in our interest,” he added.

Harrison's trip is only expected to last a couple of days. He is due in the UAE later in the week as the ICC hold their first in-person chief executives' meeting since the start of the pandemic.

The news comes on the same day that Cricket Australia announced its plans for a three-Test, three-ODI and one-off T20I tour in March 2022. If it goes ahead as planned, it will be their first tour of the country since 1998.