ECB clears left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti from Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Kashif Bhatti tested negative for Coronavirus after which he was cleared by England Cricket Board in England.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2020) Pakistan left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti was cleared from Coronavirus by England Cricket Board here on Thursday.

Kashif Bhatti tested negative for Coronavirus after which he was cleared by England Cricket Board. He is currently in England for upcoming Test series.

According to ECB spokesman, Pakistani player was given permission to integrate with the squad after completing his isolation period.

The ECB said that after the initial positive test scare, Bhatti has tested negative for COVID-19 twice now.

ESPN Cricinfo said that an ECB spokesperson said that there was confusion over the initial positive test in the UK as it was probably "the remnants of a previous Covid-19 infection".

The English board spokesperson further said that the player was isolated as a safety-first approach.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sought an update from the ECB in this regard and said that Bhatti's case fell under the jurisdiction of the English cricket board.

Bhatti departed for the series after two negative COVID-19 tests, and as per the PCB, tested negative again when he underwent another coronavirus test for the airline.

“Arrangements for a biosecure environment are the responsibility of the ECB,” the PCB said.