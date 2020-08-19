UrduPoint.com
ECB Considers Flexible Start Times For Third Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:46 PM

After criticism over the amount of time lost during the drawn second Test between Pakistan and England, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is considering more flexible start times to make up for lost play due to poor weather and bad light during the third Test

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :After criticism over the amount of time lost during the drawn second Test between Pakistan and England, the England and Wales cricket board (ECB) is considering more flexible start times to make up for lost play due to poor weather and bad light during the third Test.

"The third Test, at the Ageas Bowl, is scheduled to start at 11:00 BST on Friday. But an idea being discussed is to start some days at 10:30 if needed," BBC sports reported on Wednesday.

The ECB has the option to be more flexible with start times as there are no security and safety issues with admitting fans, with the series being played behind closed doors under restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Only a day and a half's play was possible in Southampton as the second Test ended in a draw on Monday, with bad light and rain to blame.

England captain Joe Root said that the issue "needs to be addressed", suggesting the authorities could consider using a brighter red ball, bringing forward the start time and improving floodlights.

"It is something that needs looking at higher up the chain," he said.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan suggested that the International Cricket Council (ICC) - the world governing body - also needed to get involved, telling BBC Sport: "It's not a good look when so much money has been pumped into Test matches.

"It's becoming annoying for everyone involved. The ICC needs to look at what's happening here.

"If it means playing with the pink ball because of the light issue in England, then do that. If it means players stay out longer, the protocols for umpires has to change, then do that."England lead 1-0 in the three-match series.

