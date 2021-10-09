England's Ashes tour of Australia is set to go ahead after the England and Wales Cricket Board gave "conditional approval" to the trip on Friday

There were fears the Ashes would be cancelled after months of concern over tough Covid-19 quarantineguidelines which England's players and their families will have to follow in Australia.

"The ECB Board has met today and given its approval for the tour to go ahead. This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel," a statement said.