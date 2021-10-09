UrduPoint.com

ECB Give 'conditional Approval' For England's Ashes Tour

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:29 AM

ECB give 'conditional approval' for England's Ashes tour

England's Ashes tour of Australia is set to go ahead after the England and Wales Cricket Board gave "conditional approval" to the trip on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :England's Ashes tour of Australia is set to go ahead after the England and Wales cricket board gave "conditional approval" to the trip on Friday.

There were fears the Ashes would be cancelled after months of concern over tough Covid-19 quarantineguidelines which England's players and their families will have to follow in Australia.

"The ECB Board has met today and given its approval for the tour to go ahead. This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel," a statement said.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Wales

Recent Stories

Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, ..

Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, US-Taliban Deal Weakened Gove ..

9 minutes ago
 Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hos ..

Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hospital

9 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

9 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children agains ..

Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children against COVID-19

9 minutes ago
 Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

36 minutes ago
 UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in A ..

UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in Afghanistan - Spokesman

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.