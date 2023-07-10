Open Menu

Eco Hike 2023 Organized To Promote Eco-friendly Tourism

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :With an aim to explore the untouched beauty of Kashmir and promote Eco-friendly tourism, the Bagh Alpine Club, in collaboration with MTBC successfully organized the Eco Hike 2023, with an aim to explore the untouched beauty of Kashmir and promoting Eco-friendly tourism.

The event which was held under the supervision of Alpine Club of Pakistan witnessed the participation of approximately 70 individuals from all four provinces of Pakistan and various districts of Azad Kashmir, said a press release.

The breathtaking Eco Hike took place along a challenging 40-kilometre trail in the Pir Panjal Range of Bagh District. Participants embarked on an exhilarating journey from Ganga Choti to Noor Gala, traversing through picturesque villages and rugged terrain.

Overnight camping amidst the enchanting surroundings of Mastan Dhok added a unique cultural experience to the adventure.

The Primary objective of Eco Hike 2023 was to discover the verdant meadows and majestic mountains of Kashmir, which remain largely unexplored, while simultaneously promoting clean tourism and combating environmental pollution.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of preserving natural resources and fostering a sustainable tourism industry.

To further strengthen the cause of Eco-friendly tourism, Bagh Alpine Club continues to organize such engaging activities that connect individuals with nature and raise environmental consciousness. The event was made possible through the sponsorship of MTBC, Pakistan's leading IT company.

Eco Hike 2023 witnessed the participation of both international and local athletes who enthusiastically embraced the challenge of the hike.

Abu Zafar Sadique, President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, joined the event, along with prominent social influencers, further amplifying the message of sustainable tourism.

Bagh Alpine Club and MTBC remain committed to promoting healthy and environmentally conscious activities, ensuring the preservation of natural landscapes while fostering sustainable tourism practices. Together, they strive to create a positive impact on both local communities and the environment.

