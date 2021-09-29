ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

(@fidahassanain)

The latest reports suggest that ECB Chairman Ian Watmore has offered an apology for last week’s late withdrawal, insisting that England would ensure its full tour comprising three Tests and five one-day internationals next winter.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2021) Finally England Cricket board (ECB) apologized from Pakistan for cancelling its tour.

England tour was due earlier this month and England had to play two T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 13 and 14 October.

ECB Chairman Ian Watmore offered an apology for last week’s late withdrawal, insisting that England would ensure its full tour comprising three Tests and five one-day internationals next winter.

The reports suggested that ECB’s withdrawal from the men and women teams’ tour of Pakistan also made UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior officials unhappy.

Earlier, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner had had clearly said that Pakistan is a safe country, pointing out that the England cricket team’s tour was not cancelled over security concerns.

The British High Commissioner had categorically rejected the impression that England team tour was cancelled due to security concerns.

After New Zealand pull out, the same decision was being expected from the ECB and the same was announced that angered the cricket authorities, discouraged the players and disappointed the cricket fans in Pakistan.