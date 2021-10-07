ECP Chairman Ian Watermore resigns due to impact of cancelling Pakistan tour  

, ,

The 63 year old ECP top official had been under pressure since the day announcement was made to cancel Pakistan tour after New Zealand’s unilateral decision of withdrawal due to security alert.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2021) ECB Chairman Ian Watermore has resigned from his post due to impact of cancelling Pakistan tour, the latest reports say.

The 63-year old ECB top official has quit by mutual consent after discussion with the board of directors.

Watermore had been under increasing pressure since the day announcement was made to cancel Pakistan tour which was due later this month.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who visited the UK last month also raised the issue of canceling Pakistan tour with the relevant British authorities.

Pakistan faced huge embarrassment after ECB announced cancellation of Pakistan tour following footsteps of New Zealand cricket.