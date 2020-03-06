UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador Take 2-0 Lead Over Japan In Davis Cup Qualifier

Muhammad Rameez 59 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:53 PM

Ecuador take 2-0 lead over Japan in Davis Cup qualifier

Ecuador took an early 2-0 lead against Japan with nail-biting victories in their Davis Cup qualifier on Friday in western Japan, held behind closed doors due the coronavirus outbreak

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Ecuador took an early 2-0 lead against Japan with nail-biting victories in their Davis Cup qualifier on Friday in western Japan, held behind closed doors due the coronavirus outbreak.

Emilio Gomez beat Go Soeda 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), before Robert Quiroz outplayed Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 7-6 (10/8).

Left-handed Quiroz, world 276, pulled the upset with big serves that kept 90th-ranked Uchiyama on defensive.

He nailed 16 aces and won points on 78 percent of his first serves.

Uchiyama came back in the second set by breaking Quiroz twice and mixed his sizzling forehand shots with delicate volleys to force his opponent to make mistakes.

But Quiroz stayed in the match, with both men keeping all of their service games in the first and third set, with the Ecuadoran overcoming Uchiyama in tie-breaks after the two sets.

Gomez, ranked 151, also stayed in control of his match against 117-ranked veteran Soeda.

The visitor kept hitting deep forehand shots to send Soeda running along the baseline.

Soeda attempted to rush towards the net to regain his rhythm, but it was not enough to ease the pressure from Gomez.

Japan were without two star players, including injury-hit Kei Nishikori, who was seen cheering for his team mates in the stadium.

World number 48 Yoshihito Nishioka decided not to join the national team to avoid the possibility of being quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak on his return to the United States ahead of next week's ATP Tour Masters event in Indian Wells.

The Davis Cup matches were held without spectators in Miki city in western Japan as a growing number of sporting events across the world are affected by the outbreak.

Ball boys wore gloves to handle the balls and used baskets for players to toss their towels in so they would not have to touch them.

Related Topics

India World Lead Ecuador Japan United States Event All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt fulfilled its legal responsibility of writing ..

12 seconds ago

Woman drug peddler nabbed, drugs recovered in Muza ..

3 minutes ago

Netherlands record first death in coronavirus outb ..

3 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar ..

4 minutes ago

Cameroon confirms first virus case: ministry

3 minutes ago

Various development projects being completed on pr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.