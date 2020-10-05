UrduPoint.com
Ecuadorian Caicedo Wins Giro Third Stage, Thomas Suffers Time Blow

Muhammad Rameez 11 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:07 PM

Ecuadorian Caicedo wins Giro third stage, Thomas suffers time blow

Ecuadorian Jonathan Caicedo won the Giro d'Italia third stage on Mount Etna on Monday as pre-race favourite Geraint Thomas lost a hefty chunk of time on his key rivals

Linguaglossa, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Ecuadorian Jonathan Caicedo won the Giro d'Italia third stage on Mount Etna on Monday as pre-race favourite Geraint Thomas lost a hefty chunk of time on his key rivals.

Italian Giovanni Visconti finished second, while Portugal's Joao Almeida now leads the Giro overall standings.

Welshman Thomas looked set to lose around nine minutes or more after falling before the day's racing even started.

