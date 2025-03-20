Open Menu

Eddie Jordan, The Dublin Bank Clerk Who Gave Michael Schumacher His F1 Debut

Muhammad Rameez Published March 20, 2025 | 08:31 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Eddie Jordan, the fast-talking Dubliner who famously gave Michael Schumacher his debut, made his name in Formula One before putting his head for figures to good use in establishing a massive fortune from a diverse portfolio of business ventures.

The former bank clerk, who died on Thursday aged 76 after a battle with prostate cancer, became smitten by motorsport on a summer break in Jersey.

Returning to Dublin he promptly won the Irish karting championship in 1971 -- going on to compete as a driver in the F3 and F2 championships.

At the end of the '70s, he hung up his driver's overalls to launch his namesake team.

Early drivers included Martin Brundle, now a respected F1 commentator, who finished second to the late Ayrton Senna in F3.

His team won the 1987 F3 title with another British driver, Johnny Herbert.

The Jordan Grand Prix team, headed by a man who had once considered becoming a priest, entered the F1 fast lane in 1991.

It was at the 11th round of that season in Belgium that Jordan, a master at spotting and nurturing young talent, set Schumacher on the road that would deliver the German seven world drivers' titles.

Schumacher's big chance only came about though when Jordan was left looking for a late replacement for his driver Bertrand Gachot, who was unavailable after his arrest for aggravated assault.

