Edouard strikes again as Celtic edge past Motherwell

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 11:46 PM

Celtic kept up their unlikely chase of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday to close the gap on their Glasgow rivals to 20 points

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 )

Centre-back Stephen Welsh powered home his first Celtic goal after just two minutes.

Odsonne Edouard then continued his fine form with a fifth goal in four games to deservedly double the Hoops lead early in the second-half.

However, Neil Lennon's men again failed to keep a clean sheet when Allan Campbell's long-range strike flew over Scott Bain.

The Scottish champions still have a game in hand on Rangers, but their immediate focus is on securing second place and a route into next season's Champions League qualifiers.

Hibs remain six points behind Celtic in third as they beat fourth-placed Aberdeen 2-0 to put Dons boss Derek McInnes under more pressure.

Martin Boyle scored both goals for the Edinburgh side either side of half-time.

Livingston manager David Martindale's 14-game unbeaten start to his reign in charge came to an end with a 2-1 home defeat to St Johnstone.

The sides will meet again in the League Cup final later this month and it was the Saints who boosted their chances of a top-six finish thanks to goals from Scott Tanser and Shaun Rooney.

Managerless Kilmarnock lost 2-0 at St Mirren, while Ross Country remain second bottom after Dundee United won 2-0 at Dingwall.

Bottom-of-the-table Hamilton host Rangers on Sunday.

