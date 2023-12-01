Open Menu

Education Care Academy Lifts 1st Students Girls 'Kho Kho' Championship Title

December 01, 2023

Education Care Academy lifts 1st students girls 'Kho Kho' championship title

Education Care Academy clinched the first Students Girls Kho Kho Championship title by defeating Al-Mustafa Academy after an exciting competition by 10-09 points

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) education Care academy clinched the first Students Girls Kho Kho Championship title by defeating Al-Mustafa Academy after an exciting competition by 10-09 points.

The tournament was organized by the government degree Girls College Al Noor in collaboration with Sindh Kho Kho Association at Al Noor Girls College FB area, according to a communique here on Friday.

Organizing Secretary DPE Batool Kazim said that seven educational institutions participated in the tournament including Govt Girls Degree College Alnoor, Apwa Govt Girls College, Govt Girls Degree College Block M, Govt Girls Degree Block K, H I Osmania Girls College, The Edu Care Academy and Al Mustafa Academy.

On this occasion, the founder of Pakistan Kho Kho Federation Noushad Ahmed, the President of Sindh Kho Kho Association Dr. Muhammad Arif Hafeez and others were also present.

In the semi-final matches, Education Care Academy defeated Al Noor College by 7-6 after an interesting match, while Al Mustafa Academy defeated Block M College by 11-7.

However in the match played for the third position, Al-Noor College won by defeating Block M.

In the end, the chief guest Asma Ali Shah along with principal Dr. Rizwana Siddiqui, Dr. Arif Hafeez, Batool Kazim and Arif Waheed distributed prizes among players.

