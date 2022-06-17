UrduPoint.com

Education Is Key To Racism Fight, Says West Indies Legend Holding

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 17, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Education is key to racism fight, says West Indies legend Holding

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Educating the young is the most effective way of combatting racism as armed with the facts they can challenge their peers, West Indies cricket legend and anti-racism campaigner Michael Holding has told AFP.

The 68-year-old -- nicknamed 'Whispering Death' when he formed a pivotal part of the fearsome West Indies pace attack in the 1970s and 1980s -- has raised his profile among a new generation unaware of his sporting achievements, with his impassioned stance against racism.

His award-winning book "Why We Kneel, How We Rise" -- which includes contributions from black sports stars including Usain Bolt and Thierry Henry -- is, he says, part of aiding that education process.

The 2021 book came about after Holding made an extraordinarily moving discourse during Sky Sports coverage of a 2020 Test between England and the West Indies.

It came at the height of sports people taking the knee following the murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota policeman in May 2020.

Since then Holding has delivered 60 talks, which he says is a more constructive way of channelling his emotions.

"I feel frustration, I do not feel fury," he said in a phone interview from his home in the Cayman Islands.

"So much wrong has gone on and people do not want to do right even though they face all these facts and still ignore it and pretend otherwise.

"I do not want to get upset and infuriated because then you do rubbish and speak rubbish." Holding's latest talk was with 90 head teachers in England.

"I was not asking them to change the history books but to broaden the curriculum," he said.

"To not just talk about one set of people, as in white history, but to include those that have been erased from history.

"It does not suit the narrative but they should teach about everyone not just Cromwell and Churchill.

"You cannot ignore half of history and highlight others and not ever mention what black and Asian people have accomplished." One such example is black inventor Lewis Howard Latimer, who invented the carbon filament to ensure the world is not constantly changing light bulbs.

"(Thomas) Edison obviously invented the light bulb but it was not very practical as the filament burned out in no time," said Holding.

"A black man invented the carbon filament which made it operational. Latimer made an effective source of light but nobody talks about him, you do not learn about those things in school because he is not a white man.

"That has been the narrative for centuries, that the black man is insignificant."

Related Topics

Cricket Murder Attack World Sports Education Young Churchill Man George May 2020 All From Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka v Australia second ODI scoreboard

Sri Lanka v Australia second ODI scoreboard

8 hours ago
 Mini Sports Complex & Futsal Grounds' work complet ..

Mini Sports Complex & Futsal Grounds' work completed under Quetta Package: Commi ..

8 hours ago
 2 kids drown in Sidhnai canal while playing

2 kids drown in Sidhnai canal while playing

8 hours ago
 Vice Chancellor CUVAS seeks governor's help to get ..

Vice Chancellor CUVAS seeks governor's help to get missing facilities

8 hours ago
 IPE of WUM completes, committee finalizes report

IPE of WUM completes, committee finalizes report

8 hours ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.