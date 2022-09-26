UrduPoint.com

Education Secretariat South Punjab To Organize Hockey League

Muhammad Rameez Published September 26, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Education secretariat South Punjab to organize hockey league

Education secretariat South Punjab has started arrangements to organize a hockey league of educational institutes to encourage young hockey players

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Education secretariat South Punjab has started arrangements to organize a hockey league of educational institutes to encourage young hockey players.

According to a notification issued by district education officer secondary education to officers concerned on Monday, the training and selection camp would be held at Government Girls High school Shamsabad (for girls) and Government High School Jamia-Ul-Aloom New Multan (for boys) from September 27 to 29.

The education department has formed two selection committees separately for male and female players while a four member sports committee has also been formed to conduct the hockey league.

Related Topics

Hockey Multan Sports Education Punjab Young Male September From Government

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Ebola Outbreak in Uganda Doubles t ..

Death Toll From Ebola Outbreak in Uganda Doubles to 21 - Health Ministry

1 minute ago
 Cyprus, Hungary Oppose Imposing Price Cap on Russi ..

Cyprus, Hungary Oppose Imposing Price Cap on Russian Oil - Reports

1 minute ago
 US Vice President Discusses Taiwan, North Korea Wi ..

US Vice President Discusses Taiwan, North Korea With Japanese Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 11 drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested; drugs, liq ..

11 drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested; drugs, liquor recovered

1 minute ago
 Mahira Khan's dance with Bilal Ashraf storms into ..

Mahira Khan's dance with Bilal Ashraf storms into social media

20 minutes ago
 Murtaza Wahab steps down as Karachi Administrator

Murtaza Wahab steps down as Karachi Administrator

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.