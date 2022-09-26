Education secretariat South Punjab to organize hockey league

Education secretariat South Punjab has started arrangements to organize a hockey league of educational institutes to encourage young hockey players

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Education secretariat South Punjab has started arrangements to organize a hockey league of educational institutes to encourage young hockey players.

According to a notification issued by district education officer secondary education to officers concerned on Monday, the training and selection camp would be held at Government Girls High school Shamsabad (for girls) and Government High School Jamia-Ul-Aloom New Multan (for boys) from September 27 to 29.

The education department has formed two selection committees separately for male and female players while a four member sports committee has also been formed to conduct the hockey league.