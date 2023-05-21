UrduPoint.com

Educational Institutes To Play Role In Development Of Softball: Asif Azeem

Muhammad Rameez Published May 21, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Softball Federation (PSF) Secretary General (SG) Asif Azeem believes that educational institutions could play an important role in the development and encouragement of softball at the grassroots level in the country.

"There is no shortage of softball talent in the country, but there is a need to provide facilities and resources to the players," he told APP on Sunday.

Azeem said women's softball was held in the National Games in which six teams including Wapda, Pakistan Army, Higher education Commission (HEC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and Sindh participated. In the final match, Wapda won for the first time by defeating Pakistan Army.

He said, "The women's softball event in the National Games has seen a lot of new talent and eight to ten women players have been invited to the upcoming national training camp for advanced and skilled training." To a question, Azeem said, "If the relevant authorities financially support the softball federation, then the players can make the nation proud at the international level." He said, "The International World Games Association (IWGA) has added men's and women's softball events to the World Games to be held in 2025." This decision was taken after the proposal of the World Baseball Softball Confederation in the meeting of the International World Games Association, he said.

