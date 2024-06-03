Educational Institutions Can Play Vital Role In Promoting Sports: Asghar Gill
Muhammad Rameez Published June 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) National Athletics team coach Chaudhry Asghar Gill has emphasized the importance of educational institutions in promoting sports in the country.
He said Pakistan has immense talent in sports, but athletes need resources and facilities to excel.
A merit-based selection is crucial for the development of sports in the country. Unless we make decisions based on merit, sports development is impossible," he said.
Gill highlighted the need to strengthen the basic infrastructure and system of sports in the country.
He lamented that Pakistan's sports performance has deteriorated over the years due to the prevalence of nepotism and favoritism.
To a question, Gill said that educational institutions can play a vital role in promoting sports at the grass-roots level.
He also requested the government to ensure the organization of sports competitions in educational institutions to uncover new talent.
Gill said Pakistan had once dominated various sports for decades, while selecting players on merit.
