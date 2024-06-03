Open Menu

Educational Institutions Can Play Vital Role In Promoting Sports: Asghar Gill

Muhammad Rameez Published June 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Educational institutions can play vital role in promoting sports: Asghar Gill

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) National Athletics team coach Chaudhry Asghar Gill has emphasized the importance of educational institutions in promoting sports in the country.

He said Pakistan has immense talent in sports, but athletes need resources and facilities to excel.

A merit-based selection is crucial for the development of sports in the country. Unless we make decisions based on merit, sports development is impossible," he said.

Gill highlighted the need to strengthen the basic infrastructure and system of sports in the country.

He lamented that Pakistan's sports performance has deteriorated over the years due to the prevalence of nepotism and favoritism.

To a question, Gill said that educational institutions can play a vital role in promoting sports at the grass-roots level.

He also requested the government to ensure the organization of sports competitions in educational institutions to uncover new talent.

Gill said Pakistan had once dominated various sports for decades, while selecting players on merit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Government Coach Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Ciph ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

3 hours ago
 Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Supe ..

Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebrat ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program

5 hours ago

Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!

5 hours ago
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court

5 hours ago
 Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

5 hours ago
 Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

6 hours ago
 Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports