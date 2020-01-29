Edwards College clinched Inter-Colleges Squash Championship

Edwards College Peshawar is the 2020 Inter-Colleges Squash Champion after defeating the defending champion and arch rival Islamia College Peshawar with a stunning performance in the final played here at University of Peshawar Squash Courts on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Edwards College Peshawar is the 2020 Inter-Colleges Squash Champion after defeating the defending champion and arch rival Islamia College Peshawar with a stunning performance in the final played here at University of Peshawar Squash Courts on Thursday.

Edwards College's victory came after a long 20-year when they defeated Islamia College in the thrill-packed final.

The Championship finals were held in Peshawar University Squash Complex where Manzar Khan Director Sports board of Intermediate and Secondary education was chief guest.

Both the traditional rivals Edwardes College and Islamia College met in the finals after defeating Hadaf College Peshawar and Government College Peshawar respectively. Edwards College's captain Khushal Riaz Khan in the decisive final defeated Islamia College's top seed Shiraz Akbar by 2-0.

The score of the games was 11-7 and 11-3.

Edwards College's squash team was comprising of Khushal Riaz Khan, Jalal Khan and Saad Zubair while former World No. 11 and former national coach Amjad Khan discharged the responsibility of coaching during semis and finals of the tournament.

Khushal Riaz Khan, who recently represented Pakistan in the US Junior Open Squash and Canadian Junior Open Squash thanked principal Professor SM Zaki and Director sports Nawabzada Khan for their all out support in the promotion of sports especially Squash.

"Their valuable support, guidance and encouragement made us able to win the title of Inter-Colleges Squash Championship after 20 long years", concluded Khushal.