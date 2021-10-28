UrduPoint.com

Effective Measures Being Taken For Woman Sports Promotion: Minister

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:59 PM

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Thursday said the provincial government was taking several effective measures for promotion of sports culture among women in the province

He said this while talking to the media as a chief guest of Kinnaird T20 Inter-Club Women Cricket Tournament, 2021 here at the Kinnaird College cricket ground.

"Recently we organised inaugural First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship at the National Hockey Stadium in which 14 women hockey teams from across the country took part," said the minister.

Rai Taimoor also witnessed a T20 match between Kinnaird Pacers and Lahore College Club and appreciated the cricketing skills of young female cricketers.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Director Sports Govt College Humaira Mughal, Former Director SBP Madood Jaffri, sports Head of Kinnaird College, Ammara Rubab, and other notable figures were also present.

The players and officials of both the teams were introduced with Punjab Minister for Sports before their match.

He also lauded Kinnaird College management for holding Kinnaird T20 Inter-Club Women Cricket Tournament quite successfully.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Sports board Punjab has been organising several sports events to provide talented women of the province appropriate opportunities to express their talent.

He said that endowment funds for athletes have been included in the revolutionary Sports Policy for the welfare of national sports heroes, champions and legends.

About Pak-Afghan World Cup T20 match, Punjab Minister for said that Pakistan team is performing excellently under the leadership of young Babar Azam. "Our team has already defeated two major rivals India and New Zealand and we are confident that they will also offer the same match-winning game against Afghanistan in their next match".

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said that Punjab govt will award handsome prizes to the Pakistan team if they manage to win the T20 World Cup in UAE.

Later Punjab Minister for Sports distributed prizes among top performers of the event.

Pakistan India Cricket Hockey Lahore Afghanistan T20 World Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab UAE Young Same Babar Azam Women Media Event From Government Top New Zealand

