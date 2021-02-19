UrduPoint.com
Efforts Afoot To Revive Sports At School Level, Said DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:43 PM

Efforts afoot to revive sports at school level, said DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Asfandyar Khattak has said that Pakistan's high position in the world of sports cannot be achieved unless sports activities increase in our public and private schools

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Asfandyar Khattak has said that Pakistan's high position in the world of sports cannot be achieved unless sports activities increase in our public and private schools. Under the circumstances, we are not in a position to qualify for the World Sports Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympic again. However, instead of being disappointed, we should work with honesty, sincerity and diligence. It is possible to make it possible. He also addressed a one-day Scrabble Awareness Program for Headmistresses and school Teachers organised under the aegis of directorate of sports KP with the collaboration with KP Scrabble Association here at the Conference Hall of the Peshawar Sports Complex. Director Project PM 1000 Playground facilities Murad Ali Mohmand and General Secretary Scribble Association Waqar Ahmad were also present on the occasion.

Cross-scribble is an excellent sport helping the kids to improve their overall knowledge about English wordings besides helping in their mental development and good for confidence building. He directed to take advantage of all the sports facilities of the directorate and said that all the schools of the city can benefit from all our facilities.

Scrabble is a European sport but Pakistan is the world champion of Scribble Junior competitions last year in six different age groups and we are working day and night to bring more children into the sport.

Murad Ali Mohmad also spoke on this occassion and hihglighted the steps being taken in the light of the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to reach out each and every youth and ensure them playground facilities at their door steps. He said so far in the current fixcal year 206 projects of under PM 1000 Playground facilities have been initiated and by June this year 150 projects would be completed in all across KP including merged tribal areas. He said under Chief Minister KP directives equal opportunities would be ensued to female players and thats is why a separate gymnasium have been approved in all seven divisional headquaters for the female to have all indoor Games facilities. A sum of Rs. 700 million have also been approved.

Secretary KP Scrabble Association on this occasion disclosed that more then 2000 students of class 4 to eight both boys and girls from 600 public and private sectors schools would be registered for the three days competitions at Peshawar Sports Complex.

