Efforts Being Made To Ensure Best Arrangements During PSL: Commissioner

Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner Multan Division Shan-Ul-Haq said on Thursday that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure best arrangements during PSL event in the city

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ):Commissioner Multan Division Shan-Ul-Haq said on Thursday that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure best arrangements during PSL event in the city.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan here at his office, Shan-Ul-Haq said that protection of public lives is top priority of the administration. He said that the international players have expressed satisfaction on the arrangements by the administration during PSL event. He directed officers concerned to bring more improvement in the arrangements to avoid any inconvenience.

He appreciated police and district administration for best arrangements. He said that cricket has returned to the city of saints and divisional administration would put more efforts to make it successful.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer Waseem Ahmed Khan said that every police official is ready to render any sacrifice for protection of public lives. He said that police and other law enforcement departments performing duties with devotion to make mega event successful.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak, City Police Officer Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, Officials of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Later, Commissioner Shan-Ul-Haq and RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan visited the control room at deputy commissioner office from where all arrangements for PSL were being monitored.

