Efforts on to produce world standard athletes: Punjab sports secretary

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman said on Thursday that good sports infrastructure had been developed across the province, and now all efforts were being made for grooming international standard athletes in different games.

He expressed these views at the opening ceremony of Sports board Punjab (SBP) Junior Tennis Championship 2023 at the state-of-the-art SBP Tennis Courts here. He said the financial year 2023 would be the year of development of players. "After improving the infrastructure, now we are working on developing international quality players. These players will be sent abroad for much needed international exposure," he added.

He said that international coaches would also be invited to Pakistan. "Sports endowment fund of two billion rupees has been received, and now we will give scholarships to talented players on merit to motivate them," the secretary disclosed.

He said that the SBP had started sports summer camps across the province in which thousands of youngsters were being imparted sports training. "The Sports Board Punjab Junior Tennis Championship will prove to be a great platform for young players to demonstrate their tennis potential," he expressed his belief.

Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association Rashid Malik said that the championship was conducted every year. "Junior male and female players are being promoted through this championship. Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz is also focusing on bringing forward juniors," he added.

He said that more than 100 players from U-6 to U-18 age groups are participating in the championship. "After this event, a National Tennis Tournament will also be conducted," he added.