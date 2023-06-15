UrduPoint.com

Efforts On To Produce World Standard Athletes: Punjab Sports Secretary

Muhammad Rameez Published June 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Efforts on to produce world standard athletes: Punjab sports secretary

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman said on Thursday that good sports infrastructure had been developed across the province, and now all efforts were being made for grooming international standard athletes in different games.

He expressed these views at the opening ceremony of Sports board Punjab (SBP) Junior Tennis Championship 2023 at the state-of-the-art SBP Tennis Courts here. He said the financial year 2023 would be the year of development of players. "After improving the infrastructure, now we are working on developing international quality players. These players will be sent abroad for much needed international exposure," he added.

He said that international coaches would also be invited to Pakistan. "Sports endowment fund of two billion rupees has been received, and now we will give scholarships to talented players on merit to motivate them," the secretary disclosed.

He said that the SBP had started sports summer camps across the province in which thousands of youngsters were being imparted sports training. "The Sports Board Punjab Junior Tennis Championship will prove to be a great platform for young players to demonstrate their tennis potential," he expressed his belief.

Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association Rashid Malik said that the championship was conducted every year. "Junior male and female players are being promoted through this championship. Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz is also focusing on bringing forward juniors," he added.

He said that more than 100 players from U-6 to U-18 age groups are participating in the championship. "After this event, a National Tennis Tournament will also be conducted," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Sports Punjab Young Rashid Male Wahab Riaz Event All From Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Am ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Ambassador to the UAE

11 minutes ago
 Time running out for Pakistan to secure IMF bailou ..

Time running out for Pakistan to secure IMF bailout funds, Moody's warns

17 minutes ago
 Dubai to host GameExpo Summit for gaming industry ..

Dubai to host GameExpo Summit for gaming industry leaders, June 21-22

26 minutes ago
 Two-day Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations ..

Two-day Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations to begin in Tehran from Satur ..

31 minutes ago
 Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delay ..

Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delayed: Sherry

38 minutes ago
 NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commissio ..

NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commission in Muscat

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.