Efforts To Enhance Utility Of Punjab Int'l Swimming Complex And Punjab Football Stadium: Vice-Chairman, SBP

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Efforts to enhance utility of Punjab Int'l Swimming Complex and Punjab Football Stadium: Vice-Chairman, SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Punjab International Swimming Complex and Punjab Football Stadium are valuable sports venues and efforts are under way to enhance their utility for future sports competitions.

Thid was stated by Vice-Chairman Sports board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum while addressing an important meeting at NPSC Punjab International Swimming Pool here on Friday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Secretary Sports Muhammad Sattar, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Senior consultant Ikram Bari and administrator Punjab Stadium Azhar Awan also attended the meeting.

Besides Punjab International Swimming Complex and Punjab Football Stadium, several other sports development schemes and other key issues were also discussed at length during the important meeting.

Rao Zahid Qayyum said Sports Board Punjab has organized dozens of top class sports events at these two venues in the past couple of years. "SBP, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is taking stringent measures for the completion of development sports schemes across the province".

Vice-Chairman SBP said: "The Punjab province has been enriched with enormous sports talent and the development sports schemes will play an important role in polishing skills of potential athletes belonging to all parts of the province".

Hr urged the concerned officers to complete the remaining work in development sports schemes as early as possible so that the talented players of the province can utilize these sports facilities in near future.

More Stories From Sports

