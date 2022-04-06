EFU-PAF, Asean victorious in Islamabad Club Champions Trophy

Teams of EFU-PAF and Asean carved out contrasting victories in the Islamabad Club Champions Trophy 2022 matches played here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022)

In the first match of the day, EFU-PAF defeated The Guards by 8-6.5. Hamza Mawaz Khan was in sublime form and played with the great technique and skills that helped him as hero of the match for EFU-PAF. He smashed in sparkling six goals while his teammates Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi and Waqas contributed with one goal apiece.

Team The Guards also matched fire-with-fire but they couldn't finish well, thus lost the encounter with a close margin of 6.5-8. Mumtaz Abbas Niazi was top scorer from the losing side with a contribution of three goals while Gulfam and Hashir struck one goal each for The Guards, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage.

The second match of the day proved a one-sided affair, where Team Asean dominated and overpowered Team Kalabagh by a huge margin of 12-3.5. Raja Jalal Arslan emerged as star of the match as he amused the spectators with outstanding mallet and pony work and also fired in five fantastic goals. Haider Asad also excelled with mallet and horse and hammered a hat-trick while a foreign player and Hashim Asad slammed in one goal apiece.

The enthralling and exciting matches were witnessed and enjoyed by a good number of polo enthusiasts as well as Islamabad Club officials, players and their families.

On Thursday, two more matches would be played as the first encounter of the day will be contested between Asean Polo and BN Polo at 3:15pm while the second encounter will be played between Kalabagh-Shahtaj and EFU-PAF at 3:45pm.