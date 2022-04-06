UrduPoint.com

EFU-PAF, Asean Victorious In Islamabad Club Champions Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 06, 2022 | 09:13 PM

EFU-PAF, Asean victorious in Islamabad Club Champions Trophy

Teams of EFU-PAF and Asean carved out contrasting victories in the Islamabad Club Champions Trophy 2022 matches played here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Teams of EFU-PAF and Asean carved out contrasting victories in the Islamabad Club Champions Trophy 2022 matches played here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, EFU-PAF defeated The Guards by 8-6.5. Hamza Mawaz Khan was in sublime form and played with the great technique and skills that helped him as hero of the match for EFU-PAF. He smashed in sparkling six goals while his teammates Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi and Waqas contributed with one goal apiece.

Team The Guards also matched fire-with-fire but they couldn't finish well, thus lost the encounter with a close margin of 6.5-8. Mumtaz Abbas Niazi was top scorer from the losing side with a contribution of three goals while Gulfam and Hashir struck one goal each for The Guards, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage.

The second match of the day proved a one-sided affair, where Team Asean dominated and overpowered Team Kalabagh by a huge margin of 12-3.5. Raja Jalal Arslan emerged as star of the match as he amused the spectators with outstanding mallet and pony work and also fired in five fantastic goals. Haider Asad also excelled with mallet and horse and hammered a hat-trick while a foreign player and Hashim Asad slammed in one goal apiece.

The enthralling and exciting matches were witnessed and enjoyed by a good number of polo enthusiasts as well as Islamabad Club officials, players and their families.

On Thursday, two more matches would be played as the first encounter of the day will be contested between Asean Polo and BN Polo at 3:15pm while the second encounter will be played between Kalabagh-Shahtaj and EFU-PAF at 3:45pm.

Related Topics

Islamabad Polo Arslan From Top

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court issues notice to Barjees Tahir o ..

Lahore High Court issues notice to Barjees Tahir on NAB plea

35 seconds ago
 DC visits Ramzan Bazaars in Melewali Gali, Khairpu ..

DC visits Ramzan Bazaars in Melewali Gali, Khairpur, Hasilpur

37 seconds ago
 177 shopkeepers fined for violating official price ..

177 shopkeepers fined for violating official prices

40 seconds ago
 US to Stay Away From G20 Meetings If Russia Presen ..

US to Stay Away From G20 Meetings If Russia Present - Treasury Secretary

42 seconds ago
 New US Sanctions on Russian Officials, Family Memb ..

New US Sanctions on Russian Officials, Family Members Not About Emotions - State ..

8 minutes ago
 EU threatens Malta with court over 'golden passpor ..

EU threatens Malta with court over 'golden passports'

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.