Egypt football president resigns after Cup of Nations exit

Cairo, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :The president of the Egyptian Football Association Hani Abou Rida resigned Saturday and "sacked" his technical team after Egypt's shock elimination from the African Cup of Nations, the body said in a statement.

The decision was "a moral obligation" after "disappointing Egypt's supporters" following a 1-0 defeat to South Africa, the EFA said, adding that all board members had been invited to resign.