ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :World No. 27 Mustafa El Sirty of Egypt came through a hard-fought 61-minute contest against World No. 65 Balazs Farkas of Hungary to make it to the final of CAS-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship for Men at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Saturday.

El Sirty won the first game 11-5 but lost the next two 9-11, 3-11. However, he back from behind strongly to take the fourth and fifth games 11-6 and 11-622 .into final (EGY) bt World No 65 Balazs Farkas (HUN) 11-5, 9-11, 3-11, 11-6, 11-6.

In the final, he will take on compatriot World No.

28 Mohamed ElSherbini, who in the second semifinal overpowered another Egyptian World No. 45 Yahya Elnawasany 8-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-6 in 44 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the first semifinal of Serena-Combaxx sports International Championship for Women, World No. 82 Malik Khafagy of Egypt defeated her compatriot World No 157 Nour Heikal 6-11, 11-8, 12-10, 7-11, 11-7 in 49 minutes whereas in the second semifinal, World No. 73 Fayrouz Aboelkheir of Egypt saw off World No. 70 Marta Dominguez Fernandez of Spain 11-6, 11-7, 11-8 in 18 minutes.

The finals of the two events will take place on Sunday.