UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsan Mani Appointed Chair Of ICC's Financial Affairs Committee

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:56 PM

Ehsan Mani appointed Chair of ICC's financial affairs committee

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani has been appointed as Chairperson of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ):Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani has been appointed as Chairperson of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA).

The appointment was made by ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar during last week's ICC Annual Conference, said a PCB release on Tuesday.

The F&CA is one of the ICC's most important committees, which assists the organisation in discharging its responsibilities in relation to all financial and commercial matters relating to and concerning it.

For Mani, who is a Chartered Accountant by profession, it is a return to the prestigious role after nearly 17 years.

He was the ICC's first-ever F&CA Chairman in 1996 and served until 2002, and was instrumental in commercialising international cricket in 2000 by leading the ICC to sign its first-ever commercial deal worth approximately US $ 550m.

Mani will chair the committee that will also include Indra Nooyi (independent director), Amitabh Choudhary (BCCI), Chris Nenzani (CSA), Imran Khawaja (ICC Vice-Chairman), Earl Eddings (CA) and Colin Graves (ECB). Manohar and Manu Sawhney (ICC CEO) will be the ex-officio members.

While Mani will chair the ICC F&CA for the second time, Dr Nasim Ashraf is the only other PCB Chairman to head an ICC committee when he led the HR and Remuneration Committee in 2008.

"I am grateful to the ICC Chairman for the confidence he has reposed in me and look forward to working with Manu Sawhney and his team," Mani said in a statement.

Mani, who became the PCB's permanent representative at the ICC in 1989, ICC Vice President in 2002 and ICC President from 2003-2006 has also been included in the ICC Audit Committee, which will be chaired by India's Yuvraj Narayan.

In an another ICC appointment, PCB General Counsel, Barrister Salman Naseer has been included in the ICC's Safeguarding Panel.

The panel, which will be headed by Kate Gallafent, QC has been set-up to ensure implementation of the ICC Safeguarding Regulations and protection of the welfare of any person(s) engaged in activities in connection with an ICC Event (including Players, Player Support Personnel and others).

During the ICC Annual Conference, PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan and star woman cricketer Sana Mir were named in the ICC Women's Committee as Full Member and Current Player Representatives, respectively.

Related Topics

India Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC PCB Women Event All From

Recent Stories

Israel Accuses Iran of Using Beirut Port to Transf ..

16 minutes ago

2 die, 23 injure in Quetta blast

16 minutes ago

Gene therapy may help reverse blindness

16 minutes ago

Despite High Level of Public Support, Zelenskyy Un ..

16 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan's engagements in Washing ..

19 minutes ago

Prime Minister promoting soft image of Pakistan: Q ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.