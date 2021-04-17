UrduPoint.com
Ehsan Mani Lauds National Team For Performance In South Africa

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 04:48 PM

Ehsan Mani lauds national team for performance in South Africa

The PCB Chairman says that credit goes to entire team from Captain Babar Azam to head coach Misbah ul Haq  and the other coaching staff for winning T20I and ODI series in South Africa.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2021) Pakistan cricket board (PCB)’s chairman Ehsan Mani is satisfied with the performance of national team touring South Africa, lauding it for winning T20I and ODI series againt South Africa.

Ehsan Mani said that the national team from captain Babar Azam to head coach Misbah and the whole coaching staff deserved credit.

He expressed these words in a statement on Saturday.

The PCB Chairman said: “It was a collective performance by our team and the entire bunch deserves a lot of praise the way they performed,”.

He especially praised Babar and his leadership ability.

“Babar Azam has potential to become a strong captain.

“Babar Azam is a good captain who led the team to remarkable victory,” he added.

