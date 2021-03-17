UrduPoint.com
Ehsan Mani Says Pakistan Is Likely To Host Asia Cup In 2023

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:17 PM

Ehsan Mani says Pakistan is likely to host Asia Cup in 2023

The PCB Chairman says he has heard rumours that India will send its B team for Asia Cup but officially he has not been informed so far.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Wednesday said he was hopeful that Pakistan would host the Asia Cup in 2023 and Indian cricket team would also take part in it.

Ehsan Mani said that Pakistan would possibly get the hosting rights for Asia Cup in 2023.

He expressed these views during an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

The PCB chairman said that India’s participation in the tournament would be a big breakthrough for Pakistan cricket.

“I’m optimistic that the political situation will improve by then,” said Mani, pointing out that the ice between two countries started melting.

Mani said that Pakistan does not have time for it about this year’s Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

He said that there was a small window in June in which they were going to play the rest of Pakistan Super League matches. The PCB further said that he heard rumours of India planning to send its B team for Asia Cup but he was not informed officially about it.

