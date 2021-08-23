Ehsan Mani to make last attempt for extension as PCB Chairman

(@fidahassanain)

The Sources say that he is meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan today where he will try to persuade him to give him extension for another term.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) incumbent Chairman Ehsan Mani would make last attempt during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday (today) to seek extension in his three-year tenure.

Ehsan Mani’s tenure would end on Sept 4 and his membership as member of Board of Governors would also come to an end on August 24.

A report was earlier presented to the PM wherein many ups and downs of the country’s cricket were shown.

According to the Sources, the PCB chairman’s first aim was to get a fresh constitution for the board which he succeeded in having according to his vision of a professional institution. Two years elapsed since the PCB adopted the document, yet fans were still waiting for the complete implementation, starting from the grassroots to the provincial level.

For the first time in the country’s cricket history, there was no recognised and approved competition at the club level.

The PCB entirely controls the powers from Lahore rather than devolving it to the provinces, cities and to the clubs-which is the watchword of the new constitution.

The management's policy of letting selectors and city association coaches shape city teams for premier competition based on their likes and dislikes, had also been widely criticised. No proper criteria have been placed to judge the current form, fitness, and quality of players who were included in teams to play inter-city competitions.

The PCB has yet to attract sponsors to support provincial associations. Leading departments have already refused to be part of this practice.

Pakistan’s performance has not been consistent. The never-ending trend of snatching defeat from jaws of victory goes unchecked.

However, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has emerged as a strong contender for the PCB chairman post.