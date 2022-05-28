UrduPoint.com

Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari Reviews Progress Of Development Projects

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 28, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari reviews progress of development projects

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari Saturday chaired a meeting to review the PSDP 2021-22 projects of Pakistan Sports Board in different cities of the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari Saturday chaired a meeting to review the PSDP 2021-22 projects of Pakistan sports board in different cities of the country.

The cities, where projects are either completed or underway included Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Swat, Peshawar, Wah Cantt and Faisalabad.

The minister gave special instructions to complete the Karachi Boxing Gymnasium and residential flats by the end of the year.

He directed to expedite the work but stressed that care should be taken to maintain quality.

The meeting was attended by Secretary IPC, Ahmed Hanif Orakzai, Additional Secretary, Syed Waqar Ul Hassan, Joint Secretary Fayyaz ul Haq and Director General Pakistan Sports Board Col (retd) Muhammad Asif Zaman.

