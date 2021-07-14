UrduPoint.com
Eibad, Sarwar And Farhan Complete Men's Semi-final Line-up

Muhammad Rameez 36 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Eibad, Sarwar and Farhan complete men's semi-final line-up

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Ebad Sarwar, Farhan Altaf and Adnan Khan have completed the semi-final line-up of men's singles event in the Gatorade Trophy Ranking Tennis Championships, being played at the Union Club.

Eibad Sarwar of Continental Tennis academy defeated Assad Ahmed of Avari Towers 6-1, 6-4.

Farhan Altaf of Karachi Club beat Muhammad Ali Asif of Creek Club 6-0, 6-1 and Adnan Khan of Civil Aviation Club beat Musab Umair of Creek Club, 6-4, 6-1.

In Under-13 Singles Quarters Shehzer of Karachi Club beat Laraib Shamsi 4-0, 4-1, Abdullah Razzak (Creek Club) beat Nibras Malik (Modern Club) 4-0, 4-0 and Basim Ali (Union Club ) beat Eschclle Asif ( Modern Club) 4-0, 4.

In Ladies Singles Round Robin Marium Shahid beat Yumna Malik 8-0.

More Stories From Sports

