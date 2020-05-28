Eid gifts distributed among players

A ceremony for distribution of Eid gifts among the players were organized at at the Olympian Islahuddin and Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy with implementation of Standard Operating Procedures as precautionary measure against COVID-19

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :A ceremony for distribution of Eid gifts among the players were organized at at the Olympian Islahuddin and Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy with implementation of Standard Operating Procedures as precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Eid gifts were distributed among players of Olympian Islahuddin And Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy on the special instructions of chief of the academy, Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, said a news release on Thursday.

Head Coach Olympian Sameer Hussain distributed gifts among players alongwith other academy coaches including Olympians Kashif Jawad, Abbas Haider, Syed Saghher Hussain, Wasif Raza, Asad Zaheer and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 100 players are trained in the academy every year.

Moreover, the players, who attended online coaching sessions during the lockdown imposed to contain outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, were also rewarded with prizes.