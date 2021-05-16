Eid Milan floodlight Futsal Championship in Sargodha ends

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The first Eid Milan Floodlight District Men Futsal Championship carrying top eight clubs held under the aegis of the District Futsal Association Sargodha concluded amidst great fun.

The Futsal Championship was played according to the rules of Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation. The final match was played between Canal Futsal Club and Ahmed Futsal Club which ended in a draw 2-2 goal each in the stipulated time and later on the Canal Futsal Club won the match on sudden death penalties kicks and got the title of CHAMPIONS OF 2021.

From Canal Futsal Club Imran Haider (Captain), Asad Tullah, Ahmed Kapoor, and Doctor Qaiser scored the goals and from Ahmed Futsal Club International player Muhammad Qamar scored 2 goals after exhibited his classical dribbling.

Senior Vice President of Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation Malik Adnan and known social worker of the area Mian Munir graced the occasion as guest and later gave away trophies and cash prizes to the position holders teams. Head Coach Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation (PSFF) Jabbar Hussain was also present.

President Sargodha Futsal Association Yasir Warriach, Chairman Dr Qaiser Niazi and Treasurer Hafiz Israr Ahmed, officials, players witnessed the thrilling final. Malik Adnan also gave away trophies and cash prizes of Rs. 10,000 to the winners and Rs. 5000 to the runners-up team. Muhammad Qamar got the award of best player and scorer and Akhter got the award of best goal-keeper of the Championship.

Speaking on this occasion, Malik Adnan, Senior Vice President PSFF, said that the players despite the lockdown would continue their physical training and urged upon the government to introduce policies regarding the holding of various activities for the youth.

He said, soon after the situation improved from the present coronavirus, the National Futsal League would be organized wherein teams from across the country would participate.

He also thanked the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for supporting the National Women Futsal Championship in Peshawar wherein players got memorable memories along with them of being excellently looked after and well organized National Women Futsal Championship.

He informed the gathering that a total of nine synthetic futsal grounds have been approved for which he thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan. Malik Adnan said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would soon become a hub of sports for taking key steps in the promotion of all sports besides developing much needed international standard infrastructures across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Projects worth Rs. 5.5 billion.

Malik Adnan disclosed that during his recent visit to the Headquarter of Futsal in US and Turkey, they are very much interested to invest in Pakistan for the development of Futsal in Pakistan.

Malik Adnan said that the way the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came up and initiated sports friendly projects and steps being taken for the promotion of sports, other provinces should also come forward besides requesting the private sector to invest in other games apart from cricket.

President District Futsal Association Sargodha Yasir Warriach also promised that they would organize Inter-School and Inter-Club level Futsal events to give ample opportunities to the upcoming youth to come and play Futsal. Head coach of Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation.