Eight Cuban athletes to seek refuge or asylum in Chile

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Eight Cuban athletes will ask for asylum or refuge in Chile after they decided to stay on following the Pan American Games in Santiago, their lawyer and the government said.

"There are seven athletes -- six women and one man -- who are going to ask for refuge or asylum and that is something we are going to determine in the course of today," lawyer Mijail Bonito said.

The interior ministry later said another male athlete joined them, for a total of eight.

Chilean media reported that the six women are field hockey players, and the seventh is a hurdler who won a bronze medal in the games, which closed on Sunday.

"Their Primary intention is to stay in Chile," said Bonito.

The athletes' visas allow them to stay in the South American nation until November 12.

Cuba is experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades, which has spurred a massive exodus in the past two years, largely of young people.

Official figures show that since 2022, 187 top-flight athletes -- including boxing star Andy Cruz -- have emigrated.