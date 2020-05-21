Eight first-team players of the Mexican football club Santos Laguna were diagnosed with COVID-19, Liga MX, the top division of the Mexican football league, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Eight first-team players of the Mexican football club Santos Laguna were diagnosed with COVID-19, Liga MX, the top division of the Mexican football league, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Santos Laguna said that it started testing its first-team players for COVID-19.

According to Liga MX, eight of them tested positive, all of them asymptomatic. Their Names have not been disclosed.

In March, Mexico's football championship was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the testing, Santos Laguna said it had not yet determined the date when players would resume training.