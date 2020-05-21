UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Football Players Of Mexico's Santos Laguna Club Test Positive For COVID-19

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:13 PM

Eight Football Players of Mexico's Santos Laguna Club Test Positive for COVID-19

Eight first-team players of the Mexican football club Santos Laguna were diagnosed with COVID-19, Liga MX, the top division of the Mexican football league, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Eight first-team players of the Mexican football club Santos Laguna were diagnosed with COVID-19, Liga MX, the top division of the Mexican football league, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Santos Laguna said that it started testing its first-team players for COVID-19.

According to Liga MX, eight of them tested positive, all of them asymptomatic. Their Names have not been disclosed.

In March, Mexico's football championship was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the testing, Santos Laguna said it had not yet determined the date when players would resume training.

Related Topics

Football Laguna Santos Mexico March All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-N leader Ata Ullah Tarar tests positive for Co ..

2 minutes ago

Ex FPCCI President demands implementation of GI la ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs and Omani counterpart discuss post-c ..

7 minutes ago

Meeting held to review implementation of SOPs for ..

2 minutes ago

AAC raided on bus terminals, coaches stand to chec ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary demands abolition of Ruet-e-Hilal ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.