UrduPoint.com

Eight-goal Algeria Equal African World Cup Winning Margin Record

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 10:20 AM

Eight-goal Algeria equal African World Cup winning margin record

Johannesburg, Sept 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Algeria trounced Djibouti 8-0 on Thursday to match the African World Cup winning margin record for a qualifier set by the Democratic Republic of Congo and equalled by Libya.

The Congolese trounced Djibouti 9-1 in Kinshasa in 2002 qualifying and Libya overwhelmed Sao Tome e Principe 8-0 in Tripoli in an eliminator for the following tournament.

Destroyer in chief for Algeria was 33-year-old forward islam Slimani, who plays for Lyon in the French Ligue 1 and struck four goals against a Djibouti team reduced to 10 men by a first-half red card.

His inclusion was one of two changes from the side that defeated Senegal 1-0 to lift the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo.

Slimani is the first player to score four times in a 2022 African World Cup qualifier, bettering the hat-trick of Sudanese Ramadan al Agab in a preliminary-round victory over Chad.

He began his professional career in 2008 and after playing for two domestic clubs, lined up with Sporting Lisbon, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Fenerbahce and Monaco before joining Lyon.

Widest winning margins in African World Cup qualifiers: 2022 Algeria 8 Djibouti 0 2002 DR Congo 9 Djibouti 1 2006 Libya 8 Sao Tome e Principe 0 2022 Rwanda 7 Seychelles 0 2018 Djibouti 0 Swaziland 61994Ivory Coast 6 Botswana 0.

Related Topics

Africa World Newcastle Kinshasa Djibouti Cairo Lyon Tripoli Monaco Lisbon Sao Tome Leicester Algeria Botswana Chad Rwanda Swaziland Seychelles Senegal Congo Libya 2018 2019 From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

2 hours ago
 President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

10 hours ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

10 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

10 hours ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.