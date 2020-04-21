UrduPoint.com
Eight Italian Football Clubs Oppose Resumption Of Championship Amid Pandemic - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Eight Italian football clubs have expressed their opposition to the resumption of a championship, suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Italian Adnkronos news agency reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, the clubs are Torino, Sampdoria, Bologna, Parma, SPAL, Brescia, Udinese Calcio and Fiorentina.

However, the latter has previously denied this information.

The clubs are against holding championship matches because of the COVID-19 risk, the scale of which is difficult to assess.

Italy was among the first in Europe to suspend the national championship in March due to the pandemic.

The European country has so far recorded 181,228 COVID-19 cases, with 24,114 fatalities, and is one of the countries hit hardest by the ongoing pandemic.

