Eight Matches Decided In Netball

Zeeshan Mehtab 24 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:01 AM

Eight matches were decided on the opening day of the 19th National Men and Women Netball Championship here at Hamidi hall of Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ):Eight matches were decided on the opening day of the 19th National Men and Women Netball Championship here at Hamidi hall of Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday.

In men's event, Pakistan Army beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by 55-6 goals, Wapda beat Fata by 12-48, Pakistan Navy beat Balochistan by 2-0 and Sindh beat Azad Jammu and Kashmir by 42-10.

In women's event, Pakistan Army beat AJK by 32-0 goals, Sindh defeated Fata by 40-0, Wapda beat LUMS by 43-0 and Elite beat KP by 6-2.

Federal Secretary, Information Technology, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui was the chief guest who inaugurated the 4-day event.

President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain, Senior Vice President, Malik Sameen Khan, Secretary General, Syed Gohar Raza, Dy. Director General, Pakistan Sports Board, Mansoor Ahmed and a large number of people were present on the occasion. The Championship would conclude on March 2.

