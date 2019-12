Eight matches of squash played

Quarterfinals of Serena Hotels-Huawei Pakistan International Squash Tournament for Men and Women were played at Mushaf Squash complex, Islamabad

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Quarterfinals of Serena Hotels-Huawei Pakistan International Squash Tournament for Men and Women were played at Mushaf Squash complex, Islamabad

According to a PAF press release issued here on Tuesday, the results details of Men & Women events are appended below.

Men Quarterfinals 1- Youssef Ibrahim (Egypt) bet Asim Khan (Pakistan) 13-11, 11-13, 11-5, 11-9 (44 Min).

2- Farhan Mehboob (Pakistan) bt Farhan Zaman (Pakistan) 11-2, 4-11, 11-5, 11-3 (20 Min).

3- Tayyab Aslam (Pakistan) bt Yahya Elnawasany (Egypt) 11-2, 11-8, 11-3 (20 min).

4- Mohamed ElSherbini (Egypt) bt Rui Soares (Portugal) 11-7, 11-9, 11-7 (34 Min).

Women Quarterfinals: 1- Hana Moataz (Egypt) bt Farah Momen (Egypt) 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 (25 Min).

2- Farida Mohamed (Egypt) bt Waen Li Lai (Malaysia) 11-6, 10-12, 7-11, 15-13, 11-8 (40 Min).

3- Meena Hamed (Egypt) bt Cindy Merla (Switzerland) 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9 (32 Min).

4- Sabrina Sobhy (USA) bt Nadia Pfister (Switzerland) 11-4, 11-7, 11-2 (16 Min).

The semifinals of tournaments would be played on December 18.