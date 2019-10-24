Eight Pakistani bodybuilders would feature in the 11th WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships scheduled to take place at Jeju, Korea from November 5 to 11

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Eight Pakistani bodybuilders would feature in the 11th WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique sports Championships scheduled to take place at Jeju, Korea from November 5 to 11.

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF), President, Sheikh Farooq Iqbal, said the eight bodybuilders to participate in the championships included Usman Umar, Syed Muhammad, Anser Mehmood, Saqib Mehmood Mugal, Ramiz Ibrahim, Syed Fazal Elhai, Syed Zair Hussain and Ijaz Ali.

"Sohail Anwar and Nisar Khan would accompany the team as judges while Muhammad Amin, Mohsin Amin and Wasim Tofil would be the coaches," he told APP on Thursday.

Farooq said he would also be going to Korea with the team to attend the General Council meeting of the World Bodybuilding Federation.

/395