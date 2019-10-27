UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Pak Bodybuilders To Participate In World C'ships

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 03:00 PM

Eight Pak bodybuilders to participate in World C'ships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Eight Pakistani bodybuilders would feature in the 11th WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique sports Championships scheduled to take place at Jeju, Korea from November 5 to 11.

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF), President, Sheikh Farooq Iqbal, said the eight bodybuilders to participate in the championships included Usman Umar, Syed Muhammad, Anser Mehmood, Saqib Mehmood Mugal, Ramiz Ibrahim, Syed Fazal Elhai, Syed Zair Hussain and Ijaz Ali.

"Sohail Anwar and Nisar Khan would accompany the team as judges while Muhammad Amin, Mohsin Amin and Wasim Tofil would be the coaches," he told APP.

Farooq said he would also be going to Korea with the team to attend the General Council meeting of the World Bodybuilding Federation.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Jeju November From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

14 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

15 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

15 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.