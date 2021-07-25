Eight-Times Olympic Contestant Gymnast Chusovitina Announces Career Ending

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina, who won a golden medal at the Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games, announced on Sunday that she would end her career after the Tokyo Olympics.

The 46-year-old legend, the only gymnast to compete in eight straight Summer Olympic Games that took place since 1992, did not make it into the artistic gymnastics' final in Tokyo earlier in the day.

"That is all for sure. I will not return to this. I am already 46 years old! I have so many things to do, it is time to catch up," Chusovitina told reporters after the competition.

Throughout her career Chusovitina has competed for the Soviet Union, Uzbekistan, and Germany.