UrduPoint.com

Eight Tottenham Players Test Positive For Coronavirus: Conte

Zeeshan Mehtab 43 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:54 PM

Eight Tottenham players test positive for coronavirus: Conte

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte confirmed on Wednesday that eight players and five members of staff had tested positive for coronavirus and he expects more confirmed cases

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Tottenham manager Antonio Conte confirmed on Wednesday that eight players and five members of staff had tested positive for coronavirus and he expects more confirmed cases.

"Eight players and five members of staff," Conte said at a press conference on Wednesday, which was held virtually rather than in person at the club's Hotspur Way training centre.

"Every day we are having people with Covid, people who were not positive yesterday. This is not a good situation."Spurs are due to play a crucial Europa Conference League game against Rennes on Thursday.

Related Topics

Rennes Tottenham Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

10 minutes ago
 Russian rocket carrying Japanese billionaire docks ..

Russian rocket carrying Japanese billionaire docks at ISS

42 seconds ago
 Departing Merkel urges Scholz to work in Germany's ..

Departing Merkel urges Scholz to work in Germany's 'best interest'

44 seconds ago
 5-day Gul-e-Dawoodi exhibition starts at Universit ..

5-day Gul-e-Dawoodi exhibition starts at University of Agriculture

46 seconds ago
 Petitions against auction of Nawaz Sharif's proper ..

Petitions against auction of Nawaz Sharif's property adjourned

4 minutes ago
 Development Committee reviews progress of developm ..

Development Committee reviews progress of development schemes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.