Eight Tottenham players test positive for coronavirus: Conte

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Tottenham manager Antonio Conte confirmed on Wednesday that eight players and five members of staff had tested positive for coronavirus and he expects more confirmed cases.

"Eight players and five members of staff," Conte said at a press conference on Wednesday, which was held virtually rather than in person at the club's Hotspur Way training centre.

"Every day we are having people with Covid, people who were not positive yesterday. This is not a good situation."Spurs are due to play a crucial Europa Conference League game against Rennes on Thursday.