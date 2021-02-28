Eight-try Clermont thrash hapless Agen in Top 14

Japan full-back Kotaro Mutsushima scored his fifth try of the season as Clermont piled the misery on the Top 14's bottom side Agen in a 52-16 bonus-point thrashing on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Japan full-back Kotaro Mutsushima scored his fifth try of the season as Clermont piled the misery on the Top 14's bottom side Agen in a 52-16 bonus-point thrashing on Saturday.

Mutsushima scored the second of Clermont's eight tries with Fiji-born French international wing Alivereti Raka touching down twice.

The match was rearranged from round 16 when it was postponed because of Covid-19 in the Clermont camp.

Last weekend Clermont hammered fellow strugglers Bayonne 73-3, making it 18 tries and 125 points in two weeks.

They remain in fourth place on 55 points but are now just three points behind leaders La Rochelle and Racing 92 who both have 58.

Agen remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just two points and destined for relegation.

They have now lost all 17 matches this season, the worst start for any team ever in the Top 14.