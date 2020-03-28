UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight West Ham Players Have Virus Symptoms Says Brady

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 04:38 PM

Eight West Ham players have virus symptoms says Brady

West Ham have eight players in self-isolation after showing mild symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the club's vice-chairwoman Karren Brady

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :West Ham have eight players in self-isolation after showing mild symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the club's vice-chairwoman Karren Brady.

The Hammers are the latest Premier League club to be hit by the pandemic.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi -- both now recovered -- and several unnamed Leicester players tested positive for the virus.

"I am relieved to say they are all showing mild symptoms and, along with their families, seem to be well," Brady told The Sun newspaper on Saturday.

"But it is no more than a handshake, sneeze or cough away from any of us, so no one should be complacent." West Ham's players are training at home and the club hopes to resume regular sessions at its base when Britain's lockdown period ends on April 13.

The Premier League season is suspended until at least April 30, with reports suggesting there will be a further delay or even cancellation of the remaining fixtures.

But Brady hopes the domestic season can resume and reach a conclusion, even if games have to be played behind closed doors until July.

"When we - all Prem clubs - last spoke, we agreed to get going again as soon as possible," Brady said.

"And that games will run into July, if required, to get this campaign finished. This is the plan. This is what we want to deliver.

"It may be games have to be played behind closed doors, which no one wants - especially the players and fans.

"But we hope it might just be possible to go ahead once the sharp graph of it bottoms out."

Related Topics

Leicester April May July All From Chelsea Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More than 600,000 coronavirus cases recorded globa ..

3 minutes ago

Spain counts 832 deaths in 24 hours as toll surges ..

4 minutes ago

Iran coronavirus death toll tops 2,500: ministry

4 minutes ago

Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Grows by 832 to 5,690 ..

4 minutes ago

API appeals provincial govt for compensate

4 minutes ago

Volunteers rally for elderly Russians isolated in ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.