Eight Women Racers Participating In Jeep Rally

Muhammad Rameez Published February 10, 2022 | 04:49 PM

Eight women racers participating in Jeep Rally

The Tourism Department Corporation, Government of Punjab said that eight women racers were participating in 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally at Derawar Fort in Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Tourism Department Corporation, Government of Punjab said that eight women racers were participating in 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally at Derawar Fort in Cholistan.

Manager, Motor sports Event, Tourism Development Corporation, Fayyaz Ahmed told media persons that eight women racers were also participating in 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally kicked off at Derawar Fort.

He revealed that total number of male racers participating in 17th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally was 135.

He said that the racers would cover a distance of 231 kilometres in stock category and 500 kilometres in prepared category.

