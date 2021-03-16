UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight-year Ban For UAE Cricketers Found Guilty Of Corruption

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 11:02 PM

Eight-year ban for UAE cricketers found guilty of corruption

UAE's Mohammed Naveed and Shaiman Anwar were both handed eight-year bans from all cricket by the ICC on Tuesday after being found guilty of corruption by an independent anti-graft tribunal in January

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ):UAE's Mohammed Naveed and Shaiman Anwar were both handed eight-year bans from all cricket by the ICC on Tuesday after being found guilty of corruption by an independent anti-graft tribunal in January.

The bans are backdated to October 16, 2019, when they were provisionally suspended for attempting to fix matches at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 in the UAE.

Former UAE captain Naveed was also found guilty of breaking two counts of the Emirates Cricket Board corruption code in relation to the T10 league.

"Naveed was the captain and leading wicket taker. Anwar was the opening bat. Both had long international careers and were well versed in the threat from match fixers," said Alex Marshall, who heads up the International Cricket Council's Integrity Unit, in a statement.

"That they both chose to engage with this corrupt activity was a cynical betrayal of their positions, their teammates, and all supporters of UAE cricket.

"This should serve as a warning to any cricketer who considers taking the wrong path."

Related Topics

Cricket Corruption T20 World ICC UAE Shaiman Anwar January October 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner directs action against dumping ..

17 minutes ago

Minister announces walk in vaccination facility fo ..

17 minutes ago

Long March postpones as PPP refuses to resignation ..

17 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution shareholders approve changes to ..

51 minutes ago

Work on development projects in full swing: Jam Ka ..

17 minutes ago

Steps being taken to transform Punjab police into ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.