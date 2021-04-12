Eighth season of NAS Sports Tournament opens on Wednesday night with Padel Championship

The 8th season of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament – one of the biggest events of its kind in terms of participation and prize money – will open on Wednesday, April 14, at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex with some of the top local and international talents in action on the padel courts, competing for honours in the AED 199,000 NAS Padel Championship

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th April, 2021) The 8th season of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament – one of the biggest events of its kind in terms of participation and prize money – will open on Wednesday, April 14, at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex with some of the top local and international talents in action on the padel courts, competing for honours in the AED 199,000 NAS Padel Championship.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council, the NAS Sports Tournament has been one of the top sporting attractions during the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013, and the tournament is back for its eighth season this year with competition in three different sports - padel tennis, running and cycling. All three events are being organized in compliance with all COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols, as well as other guidelines issued by relevant authorities.

The NAS Padel Championship, which will feature an International Pedal Federation (FIP) Stars tournament this year alongside three categories for Emirati and resident players, will continue until April 27 at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex’s Padel Arena.

The NAS Run, meanwhile, will take place across two nights with the 10km Race scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, and the 5km for Thursday, April 29, while the 75km NAS Cycling Championships will take place across three nights from April 22 to 24.

NAS Run

There will be a total of AED 320,000 on offer in prize money for the two-day NAS Run, with the winner of each of the eight categories – Emirati Amateurs-Men and Women, and Open Men and Women in the 5km, and Emirati Amateurs-Men and Women, and Open Men and Women in the 10km - receiving AED 10,000, the runners-up AED 7,000 each, and the third-placed AED 5,000.

Finishers from 4th to 9th, meanwhile, will receive AED 3,000 each.

All participants will have to give an undertaking they are medically fit to participate, and the organisers will be conducting free COVID-19 PCR test for all NAS Run participants at Al Wasl Club on April 26 and 27, between 11am and 5pm. The chest and chip numbers will be distributed at the same time, and anyone testing positive for COVID-19, will need to make sure he or she follows the directives of concerned authorities on positive tests and not show up for the Run.

All Participants will also have to bring their original Emirates ID (for Expats, the residence VISA must have been issued before 1/1/2021).

NAS Cycling

The 75km NAS Cycling Championships will see competition in six different categories - Open Men and Women, Emirati Amateur Men and Women, and People of Determination riding Road Bicyles and Hand Bicycles - for a total prize purse of AED 360,000.

The Open category race for men will take place on Thursday, April 22, while Friday night will see competitors from four different categories – Open Women, Emirati Amateur Women, and People of Determination on Road Bicycles and Hand Bicycles – in action. Emirati Amateur Men, meanwhile, will compete on the third night.

All participants will have to give an undertaking they are medically fit to participate, and the organisers will be conducting free COVID-19 PCR test for all NAS Cycling participants at Al Wasl Club on April 20 and 21, between 11am and 5pm. The chest and chip numbers will be distributed at the same time, and anyone testing positive for COVID-19, will need to make sure he or she follows the directives of concerned authorities on positive tests.