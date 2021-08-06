Eighth time a British and Irish Lions series has gone to the wire

Cape Town, Aug 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Saturday's third Test between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions will be the eighth occasion in which the Lions and their opponents have gone into the final match with the series all square.

The Lions have won two of the previous deciders, the host nation four and one was drawn.

Previous deciders: 1903 (South Africa) The first two Tests were drawn 10-10 and 0-0. South Africa won the decider 8-0 in Cape Town.

1910 (South Africa) The Springboks won the first Test 14-10 and the Lions the second 8-3. The hosts won the decider 21-5 in Cape Town.

1989 (Australia) Australia won the first Test 30-12, but the Lions triumphed 19-12 and 19-18 in the next two.

1993 (New Zealand) New Zealand opened the series with a 20-18 win, then lost 20-7 before achieving a 30-13 victory in the decider.

2001 (Australia) The Lions opened with a 29-13 win but Australia won the next two Tests 35-14 and 29-23.

2013 (Australia) The Lions won the first Test 23-21 but Australia edged the second 16-15. Coach Warren Gatland made six changes for the decider, which the Lions won 41-16.

2017 (New Zealand)The All Blacks won the first Test 30-15, the Lions the second 24-21 and the third Test was drawn 15-15. The only other time the honours were shared in a Lions series was in South Africa in 1955 when a four-match series finished 2-2.